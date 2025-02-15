Gurugram civic polls: BJP expressed confidence in new faces

Gurugram, Feb 15 (IANS) The BJP has expressed confidence in new faces while selecting candidates for upcoming Municipal Elections. Talking about the former councillors of the BJP, only five have secured tickets. Out of a total of 36 wards, new candidates will contest in 31 wards.

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced the names of ward councillor candidates for the MCG elections. Rajrani Malhotra will fight on the party's mayor ticket which was announced on Friday night.

According to the list, among the former councillors, Brahm Yadav from Ward 9, Kuldeep Yadav from Ward 11, Aarti Yadav from Ward 24, Anoop Singh from Ward 25 and Dharambir from Ward 28 have BJP tickets.

At the same time, many old faces contested the 2017 elections as independents and this time BJP has given them tickets.

Madhu Batra, wife of former senior deputy mayor Yashpal Batra from Ward 30, won the 2017 corporation election as an independent candidate. Dilip Kumar Sahni has got a ticket from Ward 31.

In the 2017 elections, his wife Rajni contested as an independent candidate and defeated Geeta Rani of BJP by 2,984 votes. Sheetal Bagdi from Ward 33 and Rekha Saini, wife of former councillor Dinesh Saini from Ward 36, have been given tickets by the BJP.

Dinesh Saini contested the 2017 corporation election as an independent candidate from Ward 8 and won by 98 votes. Sheetal Bagdi also contested as an independent and won.

In the 2017, MC elections, 14 candidates won on BJP tickets. But this time the tickets of many have been refused. Shankutala Yadav contested the election from Ward 2 on a BJP ticket and won by 2010 votes. But this time the party did not give her a ticket.

Similarly, Ravinder Yadav from Ward 3 secured his victory by 1249 votes on a BJP ticket, but this time he lagged in the race for the ticket. Former Mayor Vimal Yadav's wife, Rimple Yadav, got a ticket from Ward 5, and she won by 906 votes. This time she did not get a BJP ticket.

Ashwini Sharma from Ward 23 and Sunita from Ward 33 were victorious on BJP tickets, but this time they could not get the ticket.

In the 2017 elections, BJP won 14 out of a total of 35 seats. Congress did not contest the election on its symbol, due to which several independent candidates won. Many of them later joined the BJP. After this, the BJP got a total of 27 members in the corporation house.

According to the list, Sunder Singh from Ward 1, Jyotsna from Ward 2, Pawan Yadav from Ward 3, Sandeep Yadav from Ward 4, Rakesh Rana from Ward 5, Ekta Tyagi from Ward 6, Mukesh Kaushik from Ward 7, Naresh Kataria from Ward 8, Brahma Yadav from ward 9, Ajit Yadav from ward 10 have got tickets.

At the same time, Kuldeep Yadav from Ward 11, Seema from Ward 12, Pawan Saini from Ward 13, Pratham Vashishth from Ward 14, Bharti Harsana from Ward 15, Vikram Jeet from Ward 16, Aanchal Bhati from ward 17, Priya from ward 18, Amit Raj Singh Bhadana from ward 19, Narayan Bhadana from ward 20, Sonia Yadav from ward 21, Vikas Yadav from ward 22, Kuldeep Yadav from ward 23, Aarti Yadav from ward 24, Anoop from ward 25 have been given tickets by BJP.

Sunita Rani from Ward 26, Chanchal Kaushik from Ward 27, Dharamveer from Ward 28, Usha from Ward 29, Madhu Batra from Ward 29, Dilip Kumar Sahni from Ward 30, Vijay Parmar from Ward 31, Sheetal Bagdi from Ward 33, Surekha Chauhan, Varun Kaushik from Ward 35 and Rekha Saini from Ward 36 have got BJP tickets.

Meanwhile, On Saturday, 21 candidates filed their nominations for MC elections in Municipal Corporation Manesar and 15 candidates filed their nominations in Municipal Corporation Gurugram. No candidate from the Municipal Corporations filed their nomination for the post of mayor.

