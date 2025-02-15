Maha Kumbh 2025: Grandeur of world's largest spiritual gathering highlighted in Australia

Canberra, Feb 15 (IANS) As millions continue to attend the confluence of faith, culture, and spirituality in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, the High Commission of India in Australia's capital Canberra organised an event on Saturday to underscore the significance of the world's biggest religious congregation.

'Sacred Waters: Spirits and Scale of Mahakumbh 2025' organised by the Indian High Commission in partnership with the Hindu Council of Australia at the Innovations Lecture Theatre in Canberra featured profound discussion on faith, tradition, and the grandeur of the world's largest spiritual gathering.

High Commissioner of India in Australia Gopal Baglay, Hemanshu Pota from the University of New South Wales and Dalbir Ahlawat of Macquarie University were the key speakers on the occasion.

Hundreds of people from Australia, particularly people of Indian origin, have attended the once-in-a-generation spiritual festival as Prayagraj continues to draw people from across the globe, including scholars, travellers, and spiritual devotees.

The Indian-Australian community is the second-largest and fastest-growing diaspora that forms a vital living bridge between both nations. The cultural diplomacy programme focuses on enhancing public opinion and cross-cultural understanding of Australia and India through people-to-people ties, arts, and culture.

India-Australia relationship has seen immense progress over the last decade under the government headed by Prime Minister Modi.

Recognising the strength of growing people-to-people linkages which continue to enrich the bilateral ties, PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have welcomed the significant contribution of Australians of Indian heritage and agreed to further strengthen the 'living bridge'.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) will continue until Maha Shivratri on February 26.

