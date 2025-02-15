WPL 2025: Sarah, Niki, Sanskriti debut as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl vs Mumbai Indians

Vadodara, Feb 15 (IANS) Two-time finalist Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against former winner Mumbai Indians in the second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Season 3 at the Kotambi Stadium here on Saturday. Sarah Bryce and Niki Prasad will make their debut for Delhi Capitals, while Sanskriti Gupta will play her maiden match for Mumbai Indians.

This clash is not just a rematch of the 2023 WPL final but also a repeat of last season's opening match, which ended in a nail-biting last-ball finish. While MI emerged victorious on both occasions, DC have consistently been a strong contender, finishing as runners-up twice and topping the table in both seasons.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said, "We are going to have a bowl. As we saw last night, pretty good wicket and gives us a chance to get together as a team. We have got the bones of a really good team, it is about putting it out as a team. Really good shots and it is about taking wickets. We have had a little bit of sickness going around, so that makes it easy for us. Sarah Bryce and Niki Prasad debut for us."

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Definitely bowling, but we saw last night the ball was coming on to the bat nicely and hopefully we will bat well. Last season we wanted to play fearless cricket and this season also we look to do that.

"Doing the right things is what we want to do. We did not want to try anything new, last season we had a bit of success and in the first season, we did everything right. So we don't plan to try anything new this season even though we have a debutant tonight and she brings a lot of balance to the side," said the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.