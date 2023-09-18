Guns and roses: Tripura State Rifles’ bravehearts worship arms on Vishwakarma Puja

Agartala, Sep 18 (IANS) In a unique tradition, arms and ammunition were worshipped on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja in all battalion headquarters of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) on Monday.

TSR officers said that in addition to the customary worshipping of arms and ammunition on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, there is a distinctive practice of worshiping weaponry in all the 14 battalion headquarters across the state.

On Monday, troopers of the TSR reverently placed their arms and ammunition before Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu god of architecture and engineering.

“This tradition is rooted in the belief that seeking the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma would ensure the proper functioning and effectiveness of our weaponry,” a senior TSR officer said.

Hindu mythology credits Lord Vishwakarma with creating the universe, along with Heaven and Earth. To honour him, the jawans of the TSR meticulously clean their arms, vehicles, and machinery before offering prayers. The TSR personnel hope that this act of devotion would lead to favourable outcomes in their duties.

Beyond its religious significance, this day holds great importance for the soldiers and officers of TSR, who consider it auspicious for fostering a successful bond with their equipment and weaponry. This is because Lord Vishwakarma is considered the ultimate worker, symbolizing excellence and quality in craftsmanship.

This firm belief in Lord Vishwakarma has been beneficial for the TSR if their track record is anything to go by.

Apart from providing security during the high-profile 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, the India Reserve (IR) battalions of the TSR were roped in for election duty and provided security in more than 19 states during the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Trained in counter-insurgency operations, the TSR’s jawans have been successful in crushing the over four-decades-old insurgency in the northeastern state.

It is a measure of their skill that 75 per cent of the IR personnel are from Tripura while the remaining troops hail from across the country. The TSR has 14 battalions, a majority of which are IR battalions.

