Harsh Rajput on Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Explore Ganpati pandals, visit my friend's house'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Harsh Rajput, who plays Rumi in 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' has shared his excitement for Ganesh Chaturthi, and revealed his most cherished and pious memory of the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the most-awaited festival, and people celebrate the festival with zeal and vigour for 11 days.

Talking about the festival, Harsh shared: "Ganesh Chaturthi, every year brings happiness, love, and togetherness. This year, I will be visiting my friend's house in order to celebrate the festivities. I am shooting this year, but I will make sure I visit post-shoot."

"I am also looking forward to exploring Ganpati pandals and seeking blessings from Bappa. I wish Bappa showers everyone with happiness, immense love, and success, and I hope Bappa garners his blessings on me and my craft. Let us celebrate a new beginning with a new sunrise. I hope this auspicious and pious occasion brings joyous moments for all," added Harsh.

'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that brings with it a vibe of romance and euphoria that goes hand in hand with what the show offers for its viewers through its content.

Earlier, talking about his entry and the role, Harsh had shared: "Rumi is full of intrigue and suspense, this is for the first time, I will be playing such a character. He is shy and naive but at the same time, he has mysteries hidden to his personality."

'Teri Meri Doriyaann' airs on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, Harsh is known for his works in shows like ‘Dharam Veer’, ‘Hitler Didi’, ‘Nazar’, ‘Pishachini’, and ‘The Buddy Project’ among many others.

