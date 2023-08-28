Gulshan says Raj & DK gave him creative freedom to develop his quirky gangster character

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah expressed his admiration for the director duo Raj & DK, who entrusted him with a great level of creative liberty in interpreting his quirky character in ‘Guns and Gulaab’.

They gave Gulshan the freedom in choosing his creative process in shaping his role, right from aspects of his character's appearance to the delivery of dialogues.

Gulshan said: "It's an incredible feeling when your directors place such immense trust in your artistic process. Raj & DK's approach of allowing me to creatively interpret my character's essence, including the minutest details of appearance, dialogue delivery, and other tools, has empowered me to be creative and shape this character. I was honestly amazed with their trust, and my gratitude to them for this opportunity."

He added: "Working with this maverick duo has been a delightful & fulfilling experience. I admire the crazy worlds they conjure, the fascinating characters they conceive, the absurdity in some of their scenes and the narratives they weave."

The actor revealed that he took it upon himself to add his own quirks, and researched to make this character as interesting as possible.

Gulshan said: “And they gave me all the liberty to do so. To see the character through how I wanted to. A lot of the small nuances that people have loved of Char Cut Atmaaram were things I came up and I’m glad Raj and DK gave me this independence to do so."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.