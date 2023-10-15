Gujarat's Ambaji Mandir imposes gender-segregated garba

Ambaji (Gujarat), Oct 15 (IANS) As the nine-day Navratri festival commences on Sunday, the Ambaji Mandir Management in Ambaji in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has introduced a change by segregating men and women during the Garba festivities.

This year marks the first time that men and women will not be dancing together. Men will be relocated to perform Garba outside the Pital gate of the temple.

In an unprecedented decision, the temple management has declared that Garba performances in Chachar Chowk of Ambaji Mandir will be exclusively reserved for women.

Separate entrances will be designated for men and women. Traditionally, devotees gather in Chachar Chowk to partake in the Garba celebrations at Ambaji temple.

To gain entry into Chachar Chowk, attendees will be required to present their Aadhaar cards as proof of identification. Gate no. 7 (VIP) will permit the entry of only women and children, while men will access the festivities through the main gate.

The new arrangement is set to take effect from October 16, with the temple trust organising Garba within the temple premises on Sunday as part of the Navratri festivities.

