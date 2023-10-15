Navratri Festival 2023 to be inaugurated by Gujarat CM today

Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (IANS) The highly anticipated annual Navratri Festival for 2023 is set to kick off on Sunday and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Hosted at the Gujarat University Ground, this nine-day extravaganza, organised by the state's Tourism Department, promises to be a cultural feast for all, concluding on October 23.

The grand opening ceremony, scheduled to commence at 8.30 p.m., will witness the presence of the Chief Minister and will feature a spectacular Maha Aarti centered around the theme along with multimedia cultural programmes.

A highlight of the festivities includes a state-level garba competition, set to begin Sunday and run through the entire duration, starting each evening at 6 p.m., as announced by the authorities. Those not partaking in the competition can revel in the joy of traditional Sheri Garba, happening daily from 9 p.m. to midnight, starting Monday until October 23.

In Vadodara, to enhance women's safety, 22 units of the 'She Team' from Vadodara city police will disguise themselves as garba players on the ground.

In anticipation of medical emergencies, particularly cardiac issues, large organisers with more than 20,000 daily registered participants have taken proactive measures. They have set up emergency exits, multiple makeshift hospitals at entry points, and panels of doctors at the venue to ensure timely medical attention can be provided when needed. Similar precautions have been taken in Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

