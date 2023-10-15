Shilpa Shetty twins with husband Raj Kundra in mask, Internet has a field day

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the film ‘Sukhee’, stepped out for an outing with her husband Raj Kundra wearing similar masks. This comes as the actress follows her husband’s footsteps in sporting a mask to hide the face in public, which has sort of become Raj Kundra's fashion statement.

A paparazzi account shared the video of a couple sporting similar black masks. While Shilpa’s mask had LED at the lower end towards the jaw, Raj wore a mask that had horns as a part of its design. The two got down from their car, held hands as they posed for the paparazzi and walked towards a restaurant for their dinner.

As they entered the restaurant, the couple lifted off their masks. The people on the Internet had a field day reacting to the video. One user wrote, “Introducing the Daft Punk of India, ladies and gentlemen”.

A second user wrote: “Kya mtlb h ese face chhupane ka..smjh nhi aata (sic)”. A third wrote: “Why God why!! And that too on planet.”

Raj started wearing fancy face masks after he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. Raj was arrested in an alleged pornography-related case in 2021 for which he was sent to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. It was one of the biggest controversies of the year.

Raj has refuted all claims against himself and said that he was falsely implicated in the case. Recently, he also performed a stand-up act where he made many self-deprecating jokes on himself and the controversy that led to his arrest.

