Gujarat: Minister hears citizens’ grievances at Rajkot Lok Darbar

Rajkot, July 25 (IANS) Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, presided over a Lok Darbar (public grievance hearing) at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Rajkot, where he personally met with citizens, listened to their concerns, and issued directives to the concerned police officials for resolution particularly in cases involving cyber fraud, domestic violence, intimidation, usury, and fraud.

The session was held in the presence of Home Department Joint Secretary Ashish Wala, who also reviewed grievances and instructed officers to act promptly. Citizens in attendance expressed appreciation for the police’s effective and sensitive handling of their cases and extended gratitude to both the Minister and police personnel.

During the interaction, Minister Sanghavi reaffirmed the “Gujarat Police’s commitment to public service, safety, and peace”, and emphasized “the importance of trust-building between law enforcement and citizens”. Batukbhai Solanki, a street vendor selling devotional clothing in the Mavdi area of Rajkot, appeared with his wife at the Lok Darbar to thank the police for helping them find their missing son.

“When our adult son left home without telling us, it felt like the sky had fallen. We even stopped eating,” Batukbhai shared emotionally. “The Rajkot Taluka Police became like gods to us. Officers Dhaval Haripara and Salim Madam worked tirelessly to locate our son in Surat and safely reunite us. Their constant updates gave us strength through the two-month ordeal.”

Another citizen, Ramzanbhai Lakhani, expressed gratitude to the Bhaktinagar Police for solving the murder of his 70-year-old brother, Barkat. “Two men killed my brother to loot his gold jewelry. We filed a complaint, and within 24 hours, the police identified and arrested the culprits. I’m thankful to Minister Sanghavi and the officers for their swift action,” he said.

Elderly widow Jagruti Dave shared how police intervention helped her regain possession of her home, which her nephew had refused to vacate.

“After my husband’s death, I lived alone. My nephew’s family occupied my house and wouldn’t leave despite repeated requests. I was scared to approach the police, but thanks to the support of ACP Radhika Bharai and her team, I filed a land-grabbing complaint at Gandhigram Police Station. Within 15 days, the police resolved my case and returned my home,” she said. “I am truly grateful to the Gujarat government and the police for their professionalism.”

