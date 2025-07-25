KTR questions Rahul’s silence on Revanth Reddy’s ‘collusion’ with BJP MP

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) Accusing the Congress and the BJP of “shameless political nexus” in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged collusion between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh, C.M. Ramesh.

He alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is awarding contracts worth thousands of crores to BJP leaders and specifically pointed to the Rs 1,600 crore “Fourth City Road” contract given to C.M. Ramesh. “While the Congress CM hands out massive contracts to BJP MPs, Rahul Gandhi chooses to remain silent. Is he unaware of this dangerous alliance?” he asked.

KTR was speaking at a student convention marking the merger of Telangana Rashtra Vidyarthi Sainik Parishad into the BRS student wing.

The BRS leader mocked Revanth Reddy for celebrating a letter from Sonia Gandhi, stating that Revanth misinterpreted a polite message as high praise. “He couldn’t even read the letter properly. Instead of an Oscar, he deserves a Bhaskar Award,” KTR quipped.

He further cast doubt on the authenticity of Revanth Reddy’s educational qualifications, saying, “When he can’t understand a simple letter, it raises legitimate suspicions about his degree.”

While making a presentation on Telangana caste survey before Congress MPs in Delhi on Thursday, Revanth Reddy displayed a letter written by Sonia Gandhi and called it a ‘lifetime achievement award, an Oscar and a Noble Prize’.

Sonia Gandhi, while thanking the Chief Minister for inviting her, had expressed her inability to attend the event.

Slamming the Congress government’s record on education, KTR accused it of dragging Telangana’s once-robust education system into a state of collapse. He criticized the unfulfilled promises made in the Congress manifesto, calling it “the biggest fraud of the century.”

KTR stated that the broken assurances included Rs 5 lakh education assurance cards, free scooters for girl students, and financial support for higher education aspirants. “They made lofty promises -- Rs 5 lakh for PhD scholars, Rs 3 lakh for PG students, Rs 2 lakh for undergraduates—but haven’t delivered a single rupee,” he said.

KTR also reminded the audience of Congress’s pledge to provide 2 lakh government jobs within a year. “Not one notification has been issued. Revanth is instead distributing offer letters for recruitments completed under the BRS government,” he alleged.

