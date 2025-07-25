China Open: Satwik-Chirag march into semis, Unnati Hooda’s dream run ends

Changzhou, July 25 (IANS) Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their fine form on the global circuit, storming into the semifinals of the China Open with a commanding victory on Friday. However, the day brought mixed emotions for Indian fans as teenage sensation Unnati Hooda’s fairy-tale run came to an end in the women’s singles quarterfinals.

Satwik and Chirag, the world No. 3 men’s doubles pair, outplayed Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in straight games, winning 21-18, 21-14 in just 40 minutes. The Indian duo, who have been one of the most consistent doubles teams this season, showcased their trademark aggressive play and seamless coordination throughout the match. With this victory, they improved their head-to-head record against the Malaysian duo to 7-3.

The first game saw Satwik-Chirag race to an early lead, but Sin and Yi staged a brief comeback to close the gap. However, the Indians maintained their composure and clinched the game 21-18. In the second game, both pairs were neck-and-neck until 15-14 before Satwik and Chirag shifted gears, winning six consecutive points to seal the contest. This marks their fourth semifinal appearance of the year, and they will next face world No. 2 Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in what promises to be a high-voltage clash.

On the other hand, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda’s incredible journey in the tournament ended at the hands of Japan’s world No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi. Unnati, who had stunned two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu in the pre-quarterfinals, went down 16-21, 12-21 in just 33 minutes.

Despite her spirited effort, Unnati struggled to maintain momentum against Yamaguchi’s relentless pace and precise shot-making. While she kept things close in the opening game, a series of quick points for Yamaguchi tilted the balance. The second game followed a similar pattern, with Yamaguchi’s experience proving too much for the young Indian.

With Unnati’s exit, India’s singles challenge in the tournament comes to an end. However, all eyes are now on Satwik and Chirag as they look to bring home another prestigious title.

