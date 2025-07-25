Top woman Maoist leader arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) Cyberabad police have arrested one of most wanted Maoist leaders here. On credible information, personnel from Miyapur Police Station arrested Narla Sri Vidya, State Committee Member of CPI (Maoist) at New Hafeezpet in Hyderabad on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

The arrested woman Maoist leader was also known as Karuna, Rupa and Rupi.

She was a also member of Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and Education Department Committee (EDC).

According to police, Narla Sri Vidya hails from Tirumalapuram village of Pedda Kothapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and completed her B.Tech degree from JNTU, Hyderabad.

Her father is a retired teacher and she has two brothers and a sister. Her brother Narla Ravi Sharma, also a Maoist, was arrested in 2009. Her sister Narla Sridevi also worked in the Maoist party.

Narla Sri Vidya is married to Takkallapally Vasudeva Rao alias Ashanna alias Satish, who is a state committee member of DKSZC and prime accused in the assassination of IPS officer Umesh Chandra and Alipiri blast incident.

Police said the Narla Sri Vidya joined the CPI (ML) in the year 1992 at the instigation of her brother Narla Ravi Sharma. In the beginning she worked for Chaitanya Mahila Samakhya, frontal organisation of banned CPI (ML), PWG. She later joined the banned CPI (Maoist) party in 2006 as an underground cadre.

She promoted the ideology of the party among the innocent tribal children/youth at Visakhapatnam, Malkangiri and Koraput districts, due to which many innocent children/youth from adivasi community from Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukuma districts of Chhattisgarh joined the banned CPI (Maoist).

She was promoted to the position of Area Committee Member (ACM), Divisional Committee Member (DCM) and State Committee Member (SCM). She was also involved in a criminal conspiracy case reported at L.B Nagar police station in Hyderabad in 2019.

Narla Sri Vidya was carrying reward amount of Rs.5 lakh on her head.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty appreciated the good work of Miyapur police.

