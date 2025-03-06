Gujarat: Manjalpur-Khiskoli overbridge inaugurated in Vadodara after five years

Vadodara, March 6 (IANS) The railway overbridge connecting Manjalpur Darbar Chokdi to Atladara Khiskoli Circle in Vadodara was inaugurated on Thursday. Initially planned for completion within 18 months, the project extended over five years, much to the frustration of the local population.

The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 55.24 crore, is expected to benefit approximately seven lakh people by easing traffic congestion and saving travel time.

The construction of the overbridge, which was meant to be completed in a year and a half, faced multiple delays, stretching to an unexpected five years.

Sources indicate that bureaucratic hurdles and logistical challenges contributed to the delay.

Even after the completion of construction, the inauguration was postponed as officials waited for a senior political figure to formally open the bridge.

Amid growing discontent, the city Congress chief had even threatened to inaugurate the bridge himself, which prompted swift action from municipal authorities.

Finally, the bridge was officially inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Vadodara Mayor Pinkyben Soni, Standing Committee Chairman Shital Mistry, and other dignitaries.

With this addition, Vadodara now has its fourth bridge connecting the eastern and western parts of the city. Officials estimate that the bridge will significantly reduce travel time and fuel consumption for around seven lakh people, providing much-needed relief from traffic congestion.

The state has over 2,000 bridges, including flyovers, river bridges, and railway overbridges, strategically built across major cities and highways. Ahmedabad leads with the highest number of 70+ flyovers, followed by Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. The ambitious Surat Diamond Bourse Flyover, one of India's longest, is set to improve traffic flow in the diamond city.

Gujarat also boasts the Signature Bridge in Ahmedabad, which adds to the city's modern skyline. The state government has allocated over Rs 10,000 crore for bridge and road infrastructure projects under the Gujarat Road Development Plan 2022-2027.

Additionally, major river bridges like the Golden Bridge in Bharuch, Sardar Bridge, and the newly planned Bhadbhut Barrage Bridge play a crucial role in inter-district connectivity. The construction of coastal bridges in Kutch and Saurashtra is further improving access to remote areas. These infrastructural developments are pivotal in boosting trade, reducing travel time, and supporting Gujarat’s rapid urban expansion.

