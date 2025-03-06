Training under McCullum-Stokes was always at the top level, says Broad on Cook’s comments

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Former fast-bowler Stuart Broad reacted to ex-opener Alastair Cook’s comments on England's preparation for international matches, says that his experience of training under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes was always of a top level.

Speaking on the Load Of BS On Sport podcast, Cook had doubted if he would have liked the ‘relaxedness’ in training if he was playing under McCullum’s coaching, especially after England crashed out of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the league stage and not being able to win a series on their white-ball trip to India.

"All my preparation was done leading up to it. I hit a lot of balls. I see the set-up now with Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes and it's a lot more relaxed. I'm not sure how much I would have enjoyed that relaxedness."

In response to this, Broad, who finished his international career under McCullum and Stokes, said on X, “It’s more relaxed on match days. To try & create an environment where players can be themselves and play without fear. My experience of training under Baz & BS was as it always was at the top level. There to improve. The quality of training is always down to the players approach.”

He further wrote by what he meant via his last line, “What I mean by the players approach. If the player doesn’t train well & improve, that player won’t survive at the top level & it will show. The players with longevity are the best trainers. Cook. Root. Stokes. Anderson. Buttler. KP. Collingwood. Bell. JMB. Woakesy to name a few.”

England have also come under fire due to certain comments made by Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone. Quizzed by a user on X if England’s players are trying to out-stupid each other, Broad replied, “It’s an interesting take. I completely agree some of the comments from the players in the press are poor. That’s more of a judgement of certain players being able to portray it in the right way rather than a judgement of Baz. Listen to him speak. He’s very good.”

