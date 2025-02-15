Gujarat: Husband kills wife after heated argument

Gondal, Feb 15 (IANS) A case of domestic violence was reported from Gujarat’s Gondal on Saturday, where a man fatally stabbed his wife during a religious ceremony after a heated argument broke out between the two.

The incident took place near the Civil Hospital during a Mataji Mandwan ritual.

According to police reports, Manisha Dineshbhai Dabhi (24), a resident of Vorakotda Road, had accompanied her husband, Dineshbhai Dabhi, and other family members to the ceremony today. However, a heated argument broke out when Manishaben mentioned her recent visit to Ahmedabad.

Enraged, Dinesh accused her of humiliating him and shouted at her. Before anyone could react, Dinesh pulled out a knife and attacked his wife. As Manisha tried to escape, he stabbed her in the back, leaving her bleeding on the ground before fleeing the scene. Family members rushed her to Gondal Civil Hospital, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to Rajkot, where she later succumbed.

As soon as the incident was reported, PI Anand Damor of A’ Division Police Station reached the scene and launched an investigation. A swift police operation led to the arrest of the accused within hours. Initial questioning has revealed that Dinesh killed his wife over suspicions regarding her character.

In recent years, Gujarat has witnessed a significant surge in domestic violence cases. In 2021, the state recorded 1,945 incidents, marking a 28 per cent increase from the previous year.

Notably, Ahmedabad and Surat accounted for nearly half of these cases, with 541 and a substantial number respectively. This upward trend continued into 2023, with family courts across Gujarat registering 27,194 marital dispute cases, a 50 per cent rise over two years.

Experts attribute this escalation to post-pandemic financial strains and increased social media usage, which have intensified household tensions. The majority of complaints involve individuals aged 20 to 30, indicating that even recent marriages are susceptible to such disputes. This alarming increase underscores the urgent need for effective interventions and support systems to address and mitigate domestic violence in the region.

