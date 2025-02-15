Mammootty-Vinayakan film titled Kalamkaval; First look released!

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) The makers of director Jithin K Jose’s much-awaited film featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead on Saturday announced the title of the film as Kalamkaval.

Mammootty, whose production house Mammootty Kampany is producing the film, took to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film and its title.

He wrote, “Presenting the First Look Poster of @kalamkaval, Directed by Jithin K Jose & Produced by @MKampanyOffl #Kalamkaval.”

The film, which is Mammootty Kampany’s seventh production, has a tagline that reads, “The venom beneath”.

Kalamkaval, the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film will be by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before.

Already, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty plays a character with shades of grey in it. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now.

Incidentally, the title and first look announcement of Kalamkaval came on a day when Mammootty’s critically acclaimed superhit film, ‘Bramayugam’, completed one year.

Y Not Studios and Night Shift Studios LLP, the production houses that produced ‘Bramayugam’, took to their X timelines to share the news that the film had completed one year.

Director Rahul Sadasivan's ‘Bramayugam’ was a critically acclaimed superhit film. It was a period horror flick that was set in Kerala's dark ages. The story of the film primarily revolved around three male characters and was shot in black and white. Apart from Mammootty, Bramayugam also starred Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz. The film had dialogues by Malayalam novelist TD Ramakrishnan, best known for his novel Francis Itty Cora.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.