GRP constable shot at by mobile snatchers in Bihar railway station

Patna, July 31 (IANS) A gang of mobile-chain snatchers fired at a GRP patrolling team in Bihar's Nadaul railway station on the Patna-Gaya rail section, leaving a constable injured, an official said on Monday.

The victim, Dilip Kumar, has been admitted to the Masaudhi sub-divisional hospital. He sustained a gunshot injury in his hand.

An FIR in this connection has been registered in GRP police station of Taregna (Masaudhi) railway station and the matter is under investigation.

GRP SHO Mukesh Kumar Singh said that the accused are members of the Jatahu gang which is active in the Bairam Chowk of Masaudhi.

The incident took place at 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

“Our GRP team was patrolling on the Patna Gaya rail section. They were on platform number 2. After seeing the police team, the snatchers fired gunshots on the GRP team and one of the bullets hit constable Dilip Kumar on his left hand. There were three to four snatchers who fired at the police team,” Singh said.

“We have identified the accused. They will be put behind the bars soon."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.