Greater Noida dowry murder: Accused shot in leg during encounter, as he tries to escape police custody

Greater Noida, Aug 24 (IANS) Vipin Bhati, the husband of Nikki Bhati, who died after she was assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home in Greater Noida, was shot in the leg when he tried to escape police custody, officials said on Sunday.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The matter came to light on Thursday night after Fortis Hospital informed the police that a woman had been admitted with severe burn injuries. Doctors at Fortis referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition. However, she died on the way before receiving further treatment.

Following the incident, Nikki's family members arrived at the police station in large numbers, demanding strict action. The police arrested Vipin; however, his brother Rohit, mother Daya, and father Satveer are absconding.

Earlier in the day, speaking to a leading media outlet, Nikki's father said that he wanted all the accused to be shot.

According to the officials, Vipin tried to escape by snatching a police officer's pistol near the Sirsa Chowk in Greater Noida, and the police team chased him. During this, the police opened fire and shot him in the leg.

Nikki's young son saw his father and grandmother thrashing and then burning his mother alive. The deceased, identified as Nikki, was doused with inflammable material before being set ablaze, her family members alleged.

Her little son, who witnessed the ordeal, recalled, "They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her. After this, they set her on fire using a lighter." When asked directly by reporters, he nodded to confirm that it was his father who killed her.

Her elder sister Kanchan, who was also married into the same family, alleged that Nikki was murdered because she could not fulfil the in-laws' demand for Rs 36 lakh as dowry.

"We were harassed constantly. They kept saying they didn't receive this or that during the wedding. They demanded Rs 36 lakh from our family," she said.

She said she herself had been tortured and beaten for dowry demands.

She further stated that she witnessed her sister being burnet alive.

"I tried to save Nikki, but I couldn't... I want them to suffer the way they made my sister suffer," she said.

Disturbing videos have surfaced, showing Nikki's husband and mother-in-law dragging her by the hair and thrashing her.

Another clip shows her sitting helplessly on the floor with severe burn injuries. Neighbours rushed her to Fortis Hospital, but she could not survive.

