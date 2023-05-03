Gram Sabhas to meet once in three months: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, May 3 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said sarpanches must hold meetings of the Gram Sabha once in three months.

"The development works whose proposals will be passed and sent by the Gram Panchayats will be completed under any circumstances," he stated.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Jan Samvad programme at Kurukshetra's Barna village.

On the demand of the sarpanches, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to renovate the village Secretariat of Barna village.

Khattar said the Jan Samvad programme is the best medium to take feedback from the public and to inquire whether the benefits of the policies and schemes of the government are delivered on ground efficiently.

He said the government has brought many radical changes in the system by implementing various public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said Rs 2.56 crore was given for development works in Barna village, under which roads, various chaupals, construction of Ambedkar Bhawan and other development works have been undertaken.

He said now jobs are being given on the basis of merit in the state. In Barna village, 125 government jobs have been given, of which 52 are of the central and state governments, while 73 jobs are from Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

He said the subsidy for crops is being sent directly to the accounts of the farmers and they no longer have to get after the middlemen.

"This is the reason why people are trusting the government. The state government has motivated the farmers to give up paddy crop and the farmers are being given incentive at the rate of Rs 7,000 per acre for sowing other less water-intensive crops in place of paddy. As a result, 20 farmers of the village have availed benefit of this scheme," he added.

