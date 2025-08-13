Govt’s 5-pronged strategy playing key role to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis: Dr NK Ganguly

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Even as India aims to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) by 2027, the five-pronged strategy led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is showing results, said Dr NK Ganguly, former Director General at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Speaking to IANS, Ganguly highlighted the government’s efforts towards eliminating the painful and profoundly disfiguring disease, commonly known as elephantiasis.

With an estimated 67 crore people at risk -- accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the global disease burden -- LF continues to place a heavy toll on India’s health system.

“Around 7.5 lakh individuals in India live with debilitating LF-related conditions such as lymphoedema and hydrocele. These conditions not only cause physical discomfort but also subject patients to deep social stigma, limiting their ability to work and participate fully in community life,” Ganguly told IANS.

Notably, the economic cost of LF in India is significant, with the WHO estimating annual productivity losses of around Rs 8,000 crore. The disease’s long incubation period, often taking years to manifest symptoms, means that its impact is insidious yet sustained.

“Eliminating LF is therefore a clear public health priority -- not just for reducing disease burden but also for protecting livelihoods and economic productivity,” Ganguly said.

“Encouragingly, India’s five-pronged strategy led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is showing results. As of July 2025, over 143 districts have achieved microfilarial transmission rates below 1 per cent, meeting the threshold for halting Mass Drug Administration (MDA),” the noted microbiologist told IANS.

The five-pronged, launched earlier this year, included MDA campaign twice a year synchronised with National Deworming Day (NDD); morbidity management and disability prevention with early diagnosis and treatment; vector control with surveillance and management; high-level advocacy with different ministries; and innovative approaches by leveraging existing digital platforms for LF and exploring alternate diagnostics.

“MDA coverage rates, which now exceed 85 per cent in many areas, are steadily approaching the ambitious 95 per cent target. Once considered unrealistic, these are now within reach due to sustained efforts from frontline workers, policymakers, and community stakeholders,” Ganguly said.

He also pointed out a shift in community awareness and participation due to state-led information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns that played a pivotal role in building awareness.

“Drawing from lessons learned during India’s successful polio eradication programme, health departments have deployed local influencers, community leaders, and innovative communication techniques to dispel myths and normalise participation. As a result, coverage rates in some districts have jumped from as low as 40-42 per cent to over 87 per cent, reflecting a substantial improvement in community participation,” the expert said.

Further, Ganguly acknowledged the role of frontline workers like ASHAs and ANMs and called them “the backbone of India’s LF elimination programme”. He stated that these workers conduct night campaigns and go door-to-door to ensure maximum drug uptake during MDA rounds, particularly among those who are absent during the day due to work.

Their role has been particularly effective in warding off fears and misconceptions by reaching mobile, marginalised, and geographically isolated populations, which has long been a challenge for LF elimination.

