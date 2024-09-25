UP govt order on eateries: Naqvi backs decision as move for cleanliness beyond communal lines (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi remarked on Wednesday that the Uttar Pradesh Government's directive asking owners and managers of all food outlets in the state to display their names and addresses, is focussed on promoting hygiene and does not target any caste or community.

IANS: In light of recent incidents of people spitting in food and mixing urine, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the owners and managers to display their names and addresses at all food outlets, which sparked arguments involving caste and community. What are your views regarding this?

Naqvi: The decision by the Uttar Pradesh government is focussed on hygiene and cleanliness. I believe this move doesn’t target any caste or community, and there is no need to give it a communal colour. It is purely a step towards ensuring cleanliness and purity. Everyone should welcome and respect this decision of the UP government.

IANS: Voting for the second phase is underway in Jammu and Kashmir today. All leaders have urged people to come out in large numbers to vote. What do you think about that?

Naqvi: After several years, elections are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, and this is the first election where the Assembly will be formed for five years instead of six, post the abrogation of Article 370. What’s significant is the enthusiasm and passion people are showing for democracy. This reflects that the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand for democracy and against those forces that were hijacking the security and prosperity of J&K through separatism and terrorism.

IANS: Omar Abdullah says that LoP Rahul Gandhi is campaigning for only one or two seats in Kashmir, while he has been given more seats in Jammu. His campaign should focus more on that. Your take on this?

Naqvi: They are already facing challenges even before the real fight begins. This exercise of blaming each other has started early. I think this is a sign that the ground reality, which will be reflected in the results after the elections, has dawned upon them. Today, Jammu and Kashmir stands as a part of the world’s largest democracy. India’s electoral process is a democratic festival that the world watches, whether it’s a Lok Sabha election, Assembly poll, or any other election. Foreign representatives often witness this, and it is a matter of pride for India’s democracy. Raising questions about it is unjust.

IANS: Election campaigning is in full swing in Haryana, while the Congress seems to be facing factionalism. How do you see this?

Naqvi: The situation in Haryana Congress is like the famous saying “ek anaar, das bemaar (one pomegranate, ten patients)." They are already fighting among themselves. The way they are arguing over who will hold the chief minister's chair is quite telling. If this is the situation now, one can only imagine what the future will bring.

IANS: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that he would not hesitate to face an enquiry if the High Court upholds the Governor’s order in the MUDA case. What are your views on this?

Naqvi: The court has made it very clear. Any sin, any crime, any accusation will be thoroughly investigated by the judicial system.

