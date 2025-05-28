Govt notifies rules under Inter-Services Organisations Act to strengthen Armed Forces’ joint command

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Centre government has notified the rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023, which enable greater jointness and Command efficiency in the Armed Forces.

The rules formulated under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 have been notified through a gazette notification and have come into effect from May 27.

In a media release on Wednesday, the government said this significant step aims to bolster the effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the Armed Forces.

The Bill for this was passed by both Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- of Parliament during the Monsoon Session of 2023.

It received the assent of the President on August 15, 2023, and the Act came into force with effect from May 10, 2024, as per the Gazette Notification dated May 08, 2024. Subsequently, the ISOs were notified through Gazette Notification No. SRO 72 dated December 27, 2024.

The Act empowers the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them, ensuring effective maintenance of discipline and administration within the organisations. This is achieved without altering the unique service conditions applicable to each branch of the Armed Forces.

The newly notified subordinate Rules, framed under Section 11 of the Act, are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation.

These Rules are a critical enabler for the functioning of the ISOs and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control, and operational synergy.

With the notification of these Rules, the Act is now fully operational. This will empower the heads of the ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases, and help avoid the duplication of proceedings.

As per the notification, "when the Commander-in-Chief, the Officer-in-Command or the Commanding Officer is absent, on leave or otherwise, the officer to officiate as the Commander-in-Chief, Officer-in-Command or the Commanding Officer shall be notified in the Inter-services Organisation, Establishment or Unit Orders, as the case may be and in case of emergency where such Orders have not been notified, by such officer as deputed to officiate by the next higher formation, until the appointment is notified."

"The officer officiating under sub-rule (1) as the Commander-in-Chief, the Officer-in-Command or the Commanding Officer, shall, subject to such restrictions as contained in the respective Service Acts, rules or regulations, exercise any power conferred on the Commander-in-Chief, the Officer-in-Command or the Commanding Officer, as the case may be.

For the disciplinary and administrative power, the notification says, "The Commander-in-Chief of a Joint Services Command, Officer-in-Command of Inter-services establishment and Commanding Officer of Inter-services unit shall exercise all disciplinary and administrative power over a person subject to any of the Service Acts."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.