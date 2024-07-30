Govt health promotion initiatives gain support from professional bodies

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prof. (Dr) Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, chaired a pivotal meeting with representatives from over 27 major health professional bodies in India.

The hybrid-mode meeting focussed on advancing the ministry's initiatives for health promotion, specifically targeting the promotion of healthy diets, physical activity, and addressing key Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) risk factors like tobacco and alcohol use.

During the meeting, Dr. Goel emphasised the importance of investing healthcare resources towards prevention, rather than solely focussing on diagnostic and therapeutic measures.

He highlighted the ‘Healthy Medical/Dental College Campus’ initiative, aimed at fostering a culture of health and well-being in medical and dental institutions across India.

Participants engaged in discussions on strategies to promote health and prevent diseases, particularly focusing on eliminating tobacco and alcohol use.

The meeting also highlighted the need to strengthen the implementation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

All professional bodies present agreed to adopt a Declaration of Health Promotion, committing to measures that support the ministry's health promotion goals.

The attendees unanimously praised the ministry's efforts and recommendations, recognising the critical need for a collaborative approach to health promotion.

They pledged to work closely with the Union Health Ministry to enhance public awareness campaigns, educational programmes, and policy advocacy aimed at reducing tobacco use, alcohol abuse, and other risk factors.

The meeting underscored a collective commitment to fostering a healthier nation through concerted efforts in health education and risk factor mitigation.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public health and enhance the well-being of all citizens through collaborative and proactive measures.

Senior officials, including Dr. L Swasticharan, Additional DDG & Director EMR, attended the meeting.

The participating health bodies included the National Medical Commission (NMC), World Health Organisation (WHO), Indian Medical Association (IMA), and others.

