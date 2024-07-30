Uzbekistan proposes development of new types of tourism

Tashkent, July 30 (IANS) The Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan in cooperation with the State Committee for Tourism, has prepared a draft resolution on the development of tourism in Uzbekistan, the agency press service reported.

According to the document, by 2025, new types of tourism can be developed in Uzbekistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Geological tourism will offer visitors tours of mines and inactive geological and industrial sites. Industrial and scientific tourism will include visits to the production areas of mining and metallurgical complexes.

In addition, tourists interested in military themes will have the opportunity to visit military training grounds. They will also be provided with paid services for shooting in military zones.

"The successful implementation of the proposed changes, including the creation of new tourist routes, the introduction of modern information and navigation systems, and the improvement of infrastructure will contribute to increasing the flow of tourists to our country and developing its economy," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.