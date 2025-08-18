Govt extends support to indigenous AI-powered blood testing device for primary healthcare

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology, granted its support to an indigenously developed AI-powered blood testing device for primary healthcare, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday.

The TDB signed an agreement with New Delhi-based Primary Healthtech for the project titled “IoT-enabled point-of-care blood testing device for affordable and accessible healthcare powered by AI/ML algorithms.”

“The project will focus on enhancing the current prototype (M1) to perform five tests simultaneously, reducing patient waiting time, and setting up commercial-scale manufacturing. This next-generation Mobilab will include tests such as haemoglobin, creatinine, bilirubin, cholesterol, triglycerides, uric acid, glucose, and gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), among others,” the Ministry said.

Mobilab, developed previously by the company, is a portable, battery-operated clinical chemistry analyser device created by Primary Healthtech. It is IoT-enabled and powered by AI/ML algorithms, capable of testing over 25 parameters related to the kidney, liver, heart, vitamins, and cancer.

"Ensuring quality healthcare access in rural and remote regions is a national priority. This project not only addresses affordability and accessibility but also demonstrates India’s capability in developing indigenous, AI-powered diagnostic solutions for primary healthcare," said Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB.

The collaboration also underscores TDB’s commitment to fostering indigenous healthcare innovations aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat and advancing India’s presence in affordable medical technologies globally.

Primary Healthtech, founded by alumni of IIT Guwahati, is working to develop affordable diagnostic technologies for underserved populations.

The company holds a patent for “a transmittance-based system/kit for point-of-care quantification” transferred from IIT Guwahati and has filed over six additional patent applications related to integrated mixers, assay development, centrifuges, and proprietary optical systems. The device has already undergone trials on 10,000 patients and recently received a CDSCO manufacturing license.

"With Mobilab, we envision bridging the healthcare gap for rural and underserved communities, ensuring that advanced diagnostics are available at the point of care, anywhere in India," stated the promoters of Primary Healthtech.

