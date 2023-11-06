UP govt to conduct census of cows

Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will be conducting a comprehensive census of cows in three priority categories, which include determining the number of destitute animals with cattle rearers, Kanha Upvan, and abandoned ones on the streets.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an order that the counting in all three categories should be conducted on a priority basis. Following this, a process of geo-tagging should be implemented.

In the first phase, the counting of these cows will be carried out. Subsequently, in the next phase, an action plan concerning these cows will be formulated and implemented to ensure they are provided with suitable accommodations.

While the government is dedicated to cattle conservation through Kanha Upvan, equal emphasis is laid on safeguarding cows that roam on the streets to prevent any inconvenience to the common people and farmers.

Yogi Adityanath government's continuous efforts towards the protection of destitute cattle are yielding satisfactory results.

Presently, 11.89 lakh cows are protected in 6,889 destitute cattle breeding sites.

Notably, the 'Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana' run for cow protection has also yielded good results. Till now, over 1.85 lakh cows have been handed over to gau-sevak under this scheme.

The amount currently being provided at the rate of Rs 30 per cow for the maintenance of cows to destitute cattle breeding sites and all the families serving the cows, was increased to Rs 50 per cow recently.

