Govinda bullet incident: Actor shifted to general ward from ICU, recuperating well

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Govinda, who earlier suffered a bullet injury to his leg, has been shifted to the general ward from the ICU and is said to be making a speedy recovery.

His manager Shashi Sinha shared that the police have taken the statement of the actor’s daughter Tina. However, the actor’s statement is yet to be taken. The cops will record the actor's statement once he feels better.

Last evening, the Mumbai Police reached the hospital and spoke to Govinda about the incident. However, an official statement from him is yet to be taken.

The actor misfired his licensed gun while he was cleaning the closet, and accidentally shot himself in the foot. A part of the gun's lock was said to be broken which led to the misfiring.

His manager also shared that the actor will most likely be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon paid a visit to Govinda at a hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Raveena didn’t speak to the media, and straightaway walked inside the hospital building.

The actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja had also given an update earlier on his health. The actor’s wife spoke to the media outside the hospital and said that Govinda is recuperating well.

She told the media stationed outside the hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai, “I think tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, he will get discharged. With everyone's blessings, with the blessings of all the fans, he has completely recovered. We are praying for him everywhere”.

She further mentioned, “He has a lot of fans everywhere. We are praying for him everywhere, in the temple, in the dargah. With everyone's blessings, he is completely fine. I would like to say to the fans, don't panic. He is completely fine. After a few months, he will start dancing again. Thank you so much”.

