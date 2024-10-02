BJP running ‘law versus conspiracy’ battle in country: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the BJP is running a ‘law versus conspiracy’ battle in both the state and the country and is trying to defeat the law through conspiracies to create political instability.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the "Gandhi Bharat" program at the KPCC office, Bharat Jodo Bhavan, organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

"Gandhi is the soul of India. While Gandhi's body can be killed, his ideas cannot be destroyed," said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that for the BJP, Godse is their leader. He called upon people to defeat the BJP's conspiracy to turn India into Godse’s vision.

“Gandhi chaired the Belagavi session of Congress which was historic. He was the rare saint that the world ever has seen. He is a source of pride for Indians,” the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted that during the Belagavi session, Gandhi emphasised Hindu-Muslim unity, village self-governance (Gram Swaraj), and the upliftment of all (Sarvodaya). These have since become core principles of Congress.

"Gandhi is India's soul, Gandhi is India's conscience, and Gandhi represents India's way of thinking. While his body may be destroyed, Gandhi's principles and ideas are eternal and deeply rooted in this soil," Siddaramaiah remarked.

He announced that the state would commemorate the centenary of the Belgaum session, presided over by Gandhi, throughout the year with the involvement of all generations, making it meaningful.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of engaging in low-level politics concerning Gandhi, claiming that the BJP is attempting to turn India into Godse's India. He stressed the need to defeat this conspiracy.

“Gandhi is the soul and conscience of India. Godses should not be allowed to grow in this land. We must not allow the division of society in the name of religion or caste. Communal forces must be defeated,” he added.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that communal and destructive forces are harmful to the state's and nation's development.

“Whenever the BJP comes to power, they divide society in the name of religion and caste, instead of creating development programs for the people. The BJP is not concerned about people-friendly progress,” he said.

Siddaramaiah expressed outrage over how BJP leaders have discredited the government's pro-people schemes, such as those ensuring the upliftment of all castes, communities, and religions.

"We implemented guarantees for everyone, but they spread misinformation to undermine these beneficial programs," he said.

Praising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he recalled how the NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and the Anna Bhagya (Food Security Act) programmes saved millions from hunger and death during the COVID-19 pandemic.

