Governor Anandiben Patel calls Maha Kumbh's management 'inspiring', Nitin Gadkari applauds efforts

Maha Kumbh Nagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took a holy dip at the Sangam on Sunday.

They also shared their experience with the media on the safety and arrangements for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Governor Patel said that excellent arrangements have been made here, respecting the faith of the devotees, and these arrangements are being implemented very well.

A large number of devotees are taking a dip at the Sangam, and the administration is making an effort to ensure that no devotee faces any inconvenience. This is an extraordinary experience, and we will always remember it, she added.

The way the arrangements have been made here is truly inspiring, the Governor remarked.

Millions of people from across the country and abroad are coming here to take a dip in faith, she added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his happiness, saying that he was delighted to witness the holy 'Ganga Mata' and praised the Uttar Pradesh government for making excellent arrangements.

He mentioned that his Cabinet colleagues were also present, and the administration carried out this difficult task with great ease.

The police and other staff members have made this event a success, he said.

Gadkari also added that millions of people are coming to the Kumbh Mela in their private vehicles, which reflects the popularity of the event.

He expressed confidence that the blessings of Ganga Maa would be bestowed upon all, and these blessings would contribute to the welfare of the world.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has become a major attraction for devotees across the country, and many people from his state are also coming here.

It is worth mentioning that the world's largest religious and cultural gathering, 'Maha Kumbh 2025', has caught the attention of the entire world. It has carved a unique identity among the major religious events globally. At the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, an unbroken wave of faith is flowing.

More than 50 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (along with the Cabinet), have all taken a dip at the Sangam.

Moreover, Chief Ministers from various states, including Bhajan Lal Sharma of Rajasthan, Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana, Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, have also taken the holy dip.

