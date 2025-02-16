Niemann wins LIV Golf Adelaide; Fireballs GC claims team title

Adelaide, Feb 16 (IANS) Chile's Joaquin Niemann shot a bogey-free round, shooting a 7-under 65 to win the LIV Golf Adelaide title with a three-shot lead at the Grange Golf Club on Sunday.

Mexican pair Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz both shot 71 to finish tied second on 10 under.

“Days like today make me grow as a player. There is a lot I have to take from today and learn from it because today was a really good day. If I could have these Sundays more often, chasing leaders, it would be really good for my game," said Niemann, who won for the second time in his career in Australia, having captured the Australian Open in 2023.

Sam Horsfield, who started the final round level with Ancer and Ortiz on nine under, ended joint seventh after closing with a three-over 75. Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin was also in the group sharing the seventh spot after he closed with a 69.

Ancer, also a former Australian Open champ, was still able to celebrate atop the Adelaide podium, with his team Fireballs claiming the team title by six strokes over Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII, with Torque finishing third.

The Fireballs won their fifth tournament in club history, four of them on different continents. They’re also the only team to have won at least one team title in all four LIV Golf seasons. Captain Sergio Garcia and David Puig each shot 5-under 67s, while Ancer and newcomer Luis Masaveu, the 22-year-old, shot 71s.

“Obviously the last two holes were rough to finish with bogey-bogey, having a chance to win the tournament. It's always tough, but I think it's just fuel for the rest of the season. I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. I like where things are headed," said Ancer, who’ll enter LIV Golf’s next tournament in Hong Kong as the defending champion.

