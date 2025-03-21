Golf: John Parry, Daniel Hillier confirm participation for Indian Open

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The in-form duo of England’s John Parry and New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier have confirmed their entry for the 2025 edition of Indian Open to be held from March 27 to 30 at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

The Indian Open, sanctioned by DP World Tour and Indian Golf Union, will see a total of 138 players from close to 30 countries, who will battle it out next week for the USD 2.25 million prize purse on offer.

Both Parry and Hillier are having a great season so far and are in the Top-5 of the Race to Dubai rankings on the DP World Tour.

Parry, currently 3rd on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings, already has a trophy in India in his bag when he won the Delhi Challenge on the Hotelplanner Tour last year. Soon after this, Parry won twice more on the Hotelplanner Tour and added his first win on DPWT in 14 years at the Mauritius Open.

He got off to a great start in the 2025 season with a T-8 in Australian PGA, T-2 in Alfred Dunhill in South Africa and a win at Mauritius followed by a runner-up finish in Kenya.

Another player in great form and taking part in the Indian Open is the 25-year-old Hillier, runner-up at the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic. Hillier has had steady finishes in the Top-20s in Australia, South Africa, Bahrain and Qatar and sits at No. 5 in the current R2D Standings.

Among other leading stars from the current Race to Dubai rankings are three other winners from the ongoing season. They are Johannes Veerman (No. 8 on R2D), winner of Nedbank Golf Challenge; Callum Hill (No. 11), winner of Joburg Open and Ryggs Johnston (No. 14), winner of ISPS Handa Australian Open. Also taking part is Jayden Schaper, No. 15 on the latest R2D rankings.

The Indian Open, with incentives at multiple levels, is a part of the Asian Swing, which started in Singapore and ends with two events in China. The winner of the ‘Asian Swing’ gets an exemption into the next Rolex event, the Genesis Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned with PGA Tour.

Another incentive for all DPWT players is that they get points towards the Race to Dubai, at the end of which the Top-10 players, not already exempt from the PGA Tour, earn dual PGA Tour membership for the following year.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Open is set to witness one of its strongest fields ever with participation from 16 winners from the last and current season of the DP World Tour schedule. 12 winners from the 2024 DPWT season will be joined by the four champions from the 2025 schedule, all of whom would be serious contenders to hold the trophy aloft on March 30.

