Gold merchant’s son beaten to death in Gaya, shops shut in protest

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) A 17-year-old youth, the son of a local jeweller, was beaten to death by some unidentified men in Bihar’s Gaya district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Aditya Kumar, son of jeweller Akhilesh Verma.

Following the news of the murder, the traders of Gaya shut their shops.

As per the complaint filed by Verma, his son received a phone call at around 8 p.m. on Thursday from his friend Shiva and had gone out to meet him.

"We had received a call about Aditya being brutally assaulted by some men. They dumped him on the roadside in an unconscious state. We immediately reached there to rescue him and took him to Jay Prakash Narayan hospital where doctors declared him dead during the treatment," said a family member of the victim.

Kotwali SHO Baban Baitha said: "A teenager named Aditya Kumar died. The family members alleged that he was killed after a brutal assault. We have conducted the post-mortem of the victim and are waiting for the report. We are investigating it from all angles including scanning of his phone calls. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras in the area as well."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.