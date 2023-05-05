Gogi Gang's attempt to free jailed member thwarted by cops

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Two members of the infamous Jitender Gogi gang, who were reportedly plotting an escape plan for a jailed associate, have apprehended, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

Police believe that Abhishek alias Mitta (24) and Naveen alias Shanichar (38), both residents of Sonipat in Haryana, had intended to carry out the escape plan during Karambir's court appearance in either Delhi or Haryana.

The official said that Abhishek was also involved in an attempted plan for Karambir's escape from the BSA hospital in Delhi last year.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that in April information was received that the members of Gogi gang were purchasing illicit weapons from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar to carry out criminal activitie in Delhi, Haryana and other states.

"On April 27, specific input was received that two Gogi gang members would come to Gandhi Vihar in Timarpur, Delhi following which a trap was laid. Both Abhishek and Naveen were apprehended after a scuffle. Huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession," said Dhaliwal.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were procuring illicit weapons for their gang from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh to carry out criminal activities, including extortion and contract killings, in Delhi, Haryana, and other states, as a means to establish their gang's supremacy.

"They also divulged that they were procuring the weapons for over a year from illicit arms manufacturers of Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Munger (Bihar)," said the Special CP.

He further said that in 2022, Abhishek and his associates, Shivam, Manjeet, and others, planned the escape of gangster Karambir from Delhi Police custody at BSA Hospital in Rohini, Delhi.

The group armed themselves with weapons and chilli powder and arrived at the hospital as planned.

"On that day, Karambir was transported by the police in a van from Tihar Jail for a CT scan/X-ray. However, due to a technical malfunction in the machine, the test could not be conducted, and the accused, Karambeer, was not removed from the police van by the escort team, foiling the group's plan to release him from custody," said the Special CP.

This year, Abhishek met Karambir in jail and once again plotted to release him from police custody during his visits to hospitals or courts.

However, Abhishek was arrested before he could carry out the crime.

