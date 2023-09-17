GM of construction firm arrested after fatal lift crash in Greater Noida housing society

Noida, Sep 17 (IANS) Days after eight labourers died in a lift crash incident in a Greater Noida housing society, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have arrested the 'general manager' (Administration) of the Girdhari Lal Construction Company involved in the work at Amrapali Dream Valley society.

The arrested individual has been identified as Lavjeet Kumar, a resident of Samridhi Grand Avenue society.

On Friday morning, a lift carrying labourers who were working in Amrapali Dream Villa Housing Society in the Bisrakh police station area, crashed.

After getting information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Istaq Ali, Arun Tanti Mandal, Vipot Mandal, Aris Khan, Asul Mustaqeem, Abdul Mustaqeem, Kuldeep Pal and Arbaaz Ali.

The condition of Kaif, the only child in this accident, is also said to be critical.

A senior police officer said that during the investigation, it was found that Kumar was the signing authority on behalf of the company.

"He was responsible for all matters related to Towers C-11 and C-12, and the responsibility for the safety standards of the elevator was also with him. Despite the rain, the operation of the elevator continued, and this negligence led to an unfortunate incident," said the official.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had obtained information from the DM and talked about taking strict action against those involved in the incident.

After the unfortunate incident, the entire project has been sealed and a case has been registered against the construction company.

