Men’s ODI WC: Harry Brook included, Jason Roy excluded from England’s 15-member squad,

London, Sep 17 (IANS) England have included Harry Brook in its final 15-member squad for the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup, with Jason Roy being excluded to accommodate him. Brook had been out of England’s provisional 15-man squad named last month, with many asking for his inclusion on the basis of his red-hot form.

Roy, 33, was a crucial member of England winning the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil with his aggressive knocks. In the last two years, he endured spells of being out of form and importantly, missed all four matches of England’s recent ODI series against New Zealand due to back spasms.

Roy’s replacement, left-handed batter, Dawid Malan, made the case strong for his World Cup selection by making 54, 96 and 127 to assure himself of a spot in the squad as well as take the Player of the Series award. Roy had also missed out on last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, where England emerged triumphant.

“We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup. We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.”

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad,” said Luke Wright, England Men’s National Selector, in a statement.

With Brook, who was in convincing form in the T20I series against New Zealand as well as in The Hundred, now in the ODI World Cup squad, he will miss out on England’s three-match ODI against Ireland, which starts at Headingley on Wednesday.

England will open its 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The ten-team tournament will conclude with the final to be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

England squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes

