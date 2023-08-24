Girl who waved guns on bike in Patna's 'Marine Drive' arrested 

Patna, Aug 24 (IANS) A girl who had waved guns in both hands while riding a pillion on a bike on August 19 was arrested by the Patna Police on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused was arrested from Sipara locality in Patna. Her friend Vishal Kumar, with whom she was riding the bike on 'Marine Drive', is currently absconding.

Following the arrest, the girl apologised, saying she would not repeat such a mistake in the future.

"She claimed that she went to Marine Drive to celebrate her birthday. She had invited her friend Vishal. He came to Marine Drive with guns which she had waved as a pillion rider," the police spokesperson said.

Asked if the guns were real ones or toys, the police officer said that the accused had not revealed it.

"We are making efforts to arrest Vishal," he said.

The girl has been booked under Arms Act and an investigation is underway.

The incident occurred on Saturday August 19 when a biker was riding a bike at high speed and a pillion rider was holding guns in both hands and waving in the air.

They made reels and uploaded them on social media which went viral.

