Couple wanted in four states for Maoist links arrested in MP's Jabalpur

Bhopal, Aug 24 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Police said it has arrested a couple involved in 60 criminal cases in the Jabalpur district who were wanted by police in four states -- Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh for the last several years, an official said.

Police added the accused couple identified as Ashok Reddy (60), a resident of Golkonda (Telangana), and his wife Raimti aka Kumari Potai (43), resident of Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), were involved in Maoist activities.

The accused Maoist, Ashok Reddy, was carrying a collective reward of Rs 82 lakh in cash, said an official press statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh Police headquarters on Tuesday.

The police said Reddy and his wife Potai were allegedly involved in Maoist activities in neighbouring states -- Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, however they are suspected to be involved in Madhya Pradesh as well.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police that arrested the accused couple from Jabalpur, claimed to have recovered a pistol with cartridges along with Rs three lakh in cash and a Communist Party of India (Maoist) literature from their possession.

The police said the accused couple are also facing alleged charges of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, rioting, attack on police, abduction, arson and cases under the Explosives Act, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been registered against Reddy in various states.

"Ashok Reddy was a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), and his wife Raimti aka Kumari Potai was looking after the work related to Maoist literature, printing pamphlets and posters and issuing press releases of the organisation. The main area of Reddy's work was Telangana and Chhattisgarh, but there is every possibility of involvement of these Maoists in strengthening the Maoist cadre and network in Madhya Pradesh," the Madhya Pradesh Police said.

After the arrest, a case was registered against the arrested couple under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the UAPA at Bhopal's ATS police station, it added.

"Further investigation is underway to find out more about the Maoist network and modules," the police said.

