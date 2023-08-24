Raj CM witnesses Chandrayaan-3 landing with students

Jaipur, Aug 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot witnessed the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of moon on Wednesday along with students at the CM's residence.

Gehlot said he was quite excited as a student when the first man (Neil Armstrong) landed on the moon in July 1969.

"Today, with the hard work of our scientists, and hope and faith of our countrymen, ISRO has created history by landing Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon," Gehlot said, as he congratulated the scientists of ISRO for the unique feat.

The Chief Minister said that India's first mission to the moon was launched on October 22, 2008 as Chandrayaan-1, which ended as a successful mission in 2009.

