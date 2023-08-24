Bihar: 59 arrested in connection with violence during Mahaviri march

Patna, Aug 24 (IANS) A total of 59 people have been arrested in Bihar's West and East Champaran districts in connection with the violence that took place during the Mahaviri march, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused were involved in physical assault during Mahaviri march. Some of them have been accused of provoking the people to attack a particular community.

An official said the situation in both districts is currently normal.

The home ministry of Bihar has already suspended the Internet services for two days.

The district administration, as per the directives, has implemented the same from Tuesday afternoon from 2 p.m. to Thursday afternoon till 2 p.m.

The home department has taken the decision on the report of district magistrate and SP of Bagaha and Motihari.

During Nagpanchami on Monday, more than 12 people were injured in a violent clash between two communities.

A similar situation was also witnessed during the Mahaviri march. During the march, some people protested against Mahaviri Akhara leading to clashes between them.

Similar incidents happened in East Champaran district as well, when violent clashes appeared in Mehsi and Kalyanpur village.

Among the injured individuals, two of them were police personnel and a mediaperson.

