Giriraj Singh demands Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar

Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh has demanded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking to the media in Begusarai, Singh highlighted the transformative contributions of both leaders to their respective states.

Singh praised Nitish Kumar for his leadership in pulling Bihar out of what he referred to as the "jungle raj" era marked by mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, and declining public services under Lalu Prasad Yadav's administration.

He pointed out the stark improvements in roads, hospitals, and schools, attributing these advancements to Nitish Kumar’s governance.

Similarly, he lauded Naveen Patnaik's enduring tenure in Odisha, commending his dedication and service over decades, which have played a pivotal role in the state’s development.

“The contributions of such leaders should be recognised at the national level with the Bharat Ratna, as their efforts have significantly impacted the lives of millions and set benchmarks in governance,” Singh said.

This development comes against the backdrop of political tensions that surfaced following remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a TV debate about the leadership for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in 2025.

Shah’s statements fueled speculation about BJP’s stance on Nitish Kumar's leadership. Furthermore, Nitish Kumar’s recent illness and the rumours of his discontent added to the uncertainty.

Despite these speculations, both the BJP and JDU have officially reaffirmed that the NDA will contest the 2025 elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. However, the underlying concerns in the alliance appear to have led to the BJP’s conciliatory gestures.

In the last few days, BJP leaders have been emphasising unity and gestures like Giriraj Singh's call for the Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar is one of the efforts to make him satisfied. Earlier, Dilip Jaiswal during the core committee meeting of the BJP Bihar unit publicly announced that the 2025 Assembly election of Bihar will be contested under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

