Gibraltar FA lodge complaint against Spain for ‘insulting’ Euro 2024 celebration

New Delhi, JUly 16 (IANS) The Gibraltar Football Association has announced that they have lodged a complaint against the Spanish Men’s national team after the 2024 Euro winners were seen singing chants of ‘extremely provocative and insulting nature.’

“The Gibraltar FA has noted the extremely provocative and insulting nature of the celebrations around the Spanish Men's national team winning Euro 2024. The Association is this morning taking advice on the filing of a complaint to European Football's governing body, UEFA, in relation to the unacceptable chanting and songs, relating to Gibraltar, sung by Spain's Men's National Team players after winning Euro 2024. Football has no place for behaviour of this nature,” read the statement posted by Gibraltar FA on their website.

The incident occurred when a video of the UEFA Euro player of the tournament, Rodri started doing the rounds on social media. The Manchester City midfielder was leading chants with the crowds in Madrid while singing ‘Gibraltar is Spanish.’

Gibraltar is at Spain's southern tip that has been under British rule since the 18th Century. It became a British dominion in 1713, after Anglo-Dutch soldiers took the island from Spain during the War of the Spanish Succession nine years earlier. Its people voted against Spanish sovereignty in a referendum in 1967 and against shared sovereignty between Spain and the UK in 2002.

In 2013, UEFA decided to keep Gibraltar and Spain apart in qualification groups for major tournaments due to “sensitivities” between the nations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.