GI-PKL attracts global talent as players vie for spots

Gurugram, Jan 10 (IANS) The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is making waves across the kabaddi world, garnering global interest ahead of its player draft and season kick off with participation from countries like Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Taiwan, and Poland.

In India, the excitement can be seen among the renowned kabaddi players who are excited to be a part of GI-PKL. Players like Sawin Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Ajay Kumar, and Kapil Narwal already onboard. National gold medalists like M Anitha, Indra Rohini, Arul Santhiya, and Selvarebiksha, have also made the cut, while players such as Sunil Narwal, Shiv Kumar, and Vikash Dahiya, are in the fray.

Andhra Pradesh raider Venkateshwara Goud is set to make his mark, adding further depth to the player roster. Additionally, women players from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have also shown interest in the League.

The GI-PKL inaugural season will feature 12 teams - six women's teams and six corresponding men's teams - each embodying the cultural and linguistic richness of India. The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities:

Women’s Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Men’s Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

Each franchisee will own both a men’s and a women’s team, a first-of-its-kind arrangement in kabaddi, promoting equality and inclusivity.

Speaking about the players' participation Kanthi D. Suresh, president of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), said, "The excitement around GI-PKL highlights the popularity of Kabaddi and the power of sport to unite cultures and break barriers. The overwhelming response from global and domestic players underscores our vision to create an inclusive and dynamic platform for kabaddi."

In December 2024, the Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) revealed its merger with the Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) forming the GI-PKL, where both men and women will compete under a unified league banner on the same mat size, a first in the sport’s history.

A total of 66 matches would be part of the first season. The league will spread over almost close to a month.

