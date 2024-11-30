Getting good kidney treatment under PM-JAY, says Prayagraj beneficiary

Prayagraj, Nov 30 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saved many lives, particularly of the underprivileged and destitute, and brought a transitional change in the health landscape of the country by making the basic medical treatment, accessible and affordable for everyone. From common ailments to life-threatening diseases, people are getting treated at hospitals at no cost.

Ramdev, a beneficiary of PM-JAY, dubbed as Ayushman Bharat, is undergoing kidney treatment at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, and he is all praise for the scheme.

Speaking to IANS, he shared his hardships when he discovered the disease and also the free and easily accessible treatment that he got under the scheme.

"I got an infection in the kidney, which was causing a lot of problems. Family members admitted me to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital. It's been three days here. Now, after the treatment, I am feeling good. I got a very good treatment in the hospital for the past three days. Doctors are providing me all the assistance," he said.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister, he said that he would never have the resources and money to get such expensive treatment had such a scheme not been launched by PM Modi-led government.

He lamented that such schemes never existed before, while also expressing joy over the bright prospects for people, in the light of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

"We have seen many governments in the past. Such a scheme was not brought by the previous governments. However, now, we are getting very good treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of PM Modi-led government," he said.

Notably, the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the largest health scheme in the world, aimed at providing health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family/year for hospitalisation to over 12 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 55 crore beneficiaries).

Now, elderly people above 70 years of age have also been included under the scheme. The special thing about this scheme is that treatment can be done in any hospital in the country.

