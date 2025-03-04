Genetics not significant reason for obesity, lifestyle changes must: Experts

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Obesity is not solely determined by genetics but is closely linked to health and lifestyle choices, health experts said on Tuesday, emphasising that it is a serious health issue and not just a cosmetic concern.

On the occasion of World Obesity Day, Dr Nikhil Tandon, Head of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, explained that circadian rhythm disorders, poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyles, and stress from work and society are major contributors to rising obesity rates in India.

Speaking at an Assocham interactive session on “Obesity and its Adverse Impact on Health” here, he noted that “adult obesity is on the increase and stressed the importance of education, awareness, and open conversations to address the crisis.”

He also pointed out that childhood obesity in India is increasing.

According to Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Assocham National Council on CSR, obesity is a concern that is being addressed at various levels in our country.

The government has launched several initiatives like FIT India, Eat Right India, Poshan Abhiyan and Khelo India to ensure that people consume a balanced diet and lead an active life.

“Individuals too are increasingly becoming more health conscious and I am certain that in times to come as a result of these collective efforts, India will become an even more productive nation and gallop up towards our goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said Rajput.

During an address in the 119th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed rising cases of obesity and the need to prevent it as it can lead to several diseases like hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

“To become a fit and healthy nation, we will certainly have to deal with the problem of obesity. According to a study, one in every eight people today is troubled by the problem of obesity,” PM Modi emphasised.

According to Dr Sudhir Kalhan, Chairman, Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, with sedentary lifestyles, imbalance diets, and genetic predispositions, obesity rates are soaring, leading to diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases.

“As a bariatric surgeon, I witness the devastating impact daily. The need for awareness and preventive measures has become urgent. Simple steps like balanced diets, regular exercise, and timely medical intervention can curb Obesity,” he stressed.

