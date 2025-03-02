Genelia Deshmukh is impressed with son’s drumming skills

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who recently celebrated the title win of her Pickleball team, Pune United, in the latest season of the World Pickleball League, is heavily impressed with her son, Riaan’s drumming skills.

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of her son playing drums.

She wrote on the videos, “A Few months ago, I put my son for an after school drums class @ascendspeaks only because he had to wait for his brother, who had a football class and today I saw him play the drums, like how???”.

She further mentioned, “Thank you linfomation and @radhikarajgarhia for making me see this, a good teacher makes a child see potential and in this case makes a parent see potential too, when you wouldn't even except it You are that person for me .. @ascendspeaks is the best - Truly (sic)”.

Earlier, the actress opened up on her foray into the world of OTT. The actress had a rich background in theatricals, and has done films across languages long before the pan-India film movement saw a meteoric rise.

When asked if the audience will get to see her in an OTT series any time soon, she told IANS, “I would love to. For me, whether it is the short-format or the long-format, what matters is what I'm able to get to my audience. I've always been someone who is open to doing any kind of work. Work is work. I started doing South Films way before anybody really did it. And I’m very proud of doing South Films”.

She continued, “I have done Bollywood, I have done films from the South. So I'm someone who loves films as a medium, whether it is the long-format or the short-format. But long-format content is something I'm definitely looking forward to”.

Of late, India has been making a mark on the global level when it comes to sports. Talking about the same, the actress said, “I've been someone who has loved sport and always hoped and prayed that we have better sports facilities, infrastructure, and more people watching it. While it was restricted to one or two sports, I think today people are openly embracing every sport and everybody who's excelling in something. So I think that's great for a viewer like me and maybe for my child who is also into sport”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.