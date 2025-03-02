CAG reports: Time for AAP to face questions on corruption in Delhi, says Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that with the tabling of CAG reports on excise policy and health services, it is time for AAP to face questions on the loot committed by their government.

Speaking to media persons, Sachdeva expressed confidence that the BJP government will fulfil all poll promises and all those responsible for lapses highlighted by the CAG reports will be liable to face action.

He said the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will clean the Yamuna and run a cruise on the river within its target of three years.

Sachdeva said AAP leaders have no right to question the BJP government on when the woman would start getting the promised Rs 2,500 every month. “Instead, it’s time for them to answer questions raised by CAG reports,” he said.

So far two CAG reports have been tabled in the Assembly, he said, adding that the AAP and Manish Sisodia tried to play a big game of corruption by tweaking the excise policy to favour three companies and earn money.

“The AAP government gave an unfair advantage to three brands, including Indo Spirit and Mahadev liquor,” he said.

“We promised the people of Delhi that we will table CAG reports in the first session of Assembly and already two of them have been presented,” he said.

“The AAP government looted the city and dismantled the governance system,” he said, pointing to the findings in the CAG reports.

Indicating an early implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the city, he said the legal process related to the scheme is being studied.

The BJP leader hit out at the previous AAP government for not tabling the CAG reports in the Assembly. “They wanted to suppress their misdeeds but now the reports have been tabled in the House,” he said.

