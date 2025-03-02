Nia Sharma lets her hair down with 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' co-star Krystle Dsouza

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Well-known television actress Krystle D’Souza celebrated her 35th birthday in Mumbai on March 1, 2025 with some of her close industry friends.

Her 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' co-star Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of photos and videos from the star-studded birthday bash. The post featured Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza breaking the dance floor.

"This Carousel is not as SANE as the first picture. The night from @krystledsouza Sneaker partyyyyyy…Bhasad macchaa rakhi hai", Nia Sharma wrote as the caption.

Krystle Dsouza also dropped some snippets from her birthday celebration on social media, along with the caption, "Birthday Behaviour...Thank you all for being there, each one of you hold such a special place in my heart."

The fun evening saw Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani, Munawar Faruqui and his better half Mehzabeen Coatwala, Ektaa Kapoor, and Rithvik Dhanjani in attendance.

Recently, Nia Sharma celebrated her mom’s birthday with a fancy brunch. She dropped an album of photographs from her mother's birthday celebration on Instagram, including the cake-cutting ceremony.

"Dress up! Mom’s Birthday brunch Ritual. @ushaa2863 @vinayyshrma the cake issss her fav.. haha missed you...@milagromumbai Fancy place and amazing food...thanksssss guys", Nia Sharma wrote on her IG.

Before this, Nia Sharma opened up about the difficulties of building meaningful friendships in the fast-paced entertainment industry.

Speaking her mind about finding the perfect companion, Nia Sharma said, “I’ve always believed in being self-sufficient and independent. Be it making bigger life decisions or keeping up with the daily routine - I’m heavily reliant on myself. Not taking away from team work or having the company of friends. But, in today’s day and age, everyone is so busy and actors are only whirling from one set to another- it’s almost difficult to find companion and friends in the times when you’re free or want to destress.”

