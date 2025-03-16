Gaurav Gogoi 'Pak links': Ready to appear before the SIT, says Cong MP

Guwahati, March 16 (IANS) After conducting a series of questioning in Delhi and Punjab, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was established by the Assam Police to look into Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi's alleged links to Pakistan, has returned to the state.

The probe team has questioned an environmental scientist and two employees of the British High Commission in the national capital recently and there have been speculation that Gaurav Gogoi will also receive summons from the SIT to come in for questioning.

Reacting to the developments, Gogoi told reporters here: “I told many times that I am open to any kind of investigation. I will appear before the investigating team whenever SIT calls. They are not required to provide me with coffee or tea even.”

Earlier, the SIT questioned two staffers of the British High Commission in Delhi in connection with Congress MP’s alleged Pakistan links.

According to the police, the SIT team questioned two staffers in the British High Commission to retrieve information about their links with the Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh who has been named in an FIR by the Assam Police for his alleged role in destabilising communal harmony.

Sheikh is under the lens for his purported role in seeking key information related to national security. The SIT team has also questioned an environmental scientist in this matter.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Pak links of Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, has made progress in its initial investigation.

He said: "The SIT has found significant evidence related to Pakistani national Ali Sheikh who has been in question for his multiple visits to India and his controversial social media posts expressing immense interest in the politics of Assam. Sheikh visited India with a big delegation from Pakistan including the attorney general of that country.”

According to CM Sarma, the Pakistani team including Sheikh frequently visited India till 2018 and stayed in small hotels to avoid public attention.

“We have been probing the entire ecosystem related to this Pakistani national in question. If required, we will take the help of Interpol,” Sarma stated, adding that he has briefed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the developments.

A four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the alleged Pakistani links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Gogoi.

Sarma mentioned: "Pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation.

"The SIT would co-opt Inspectors, Sub Inspectors and needed personnel with the approval of the Assam Police Headquarters,” he mentioned, adding that the SIT would from time to time report to the Assam Director General of Police.

In response to a series of allegations by CM Sarma, Member of Parliament from Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, asserted that he was open to an investigation regarding this.

The Chief Minister earlier raised questions as to why Gaurav Gogoi went to meet the Pakistan High Commissioner and later asked questions regarding national security and Defence in Parliament.

