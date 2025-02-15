Gaurav Gogoi must answer clearly on Pak links: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Gaurav Gogoi must make a clear stand on whether his wife has taken the citizenship of India or not and the Congress leader should also answer on the allegations of his wife having ISI links.

Sarma told reporters here, “The Congress leader must answer the questions on his wife’s citizenship and her earlier professional attachment in Pakistan. He should also come up with an answer on his meeting with Pakistan High Commissioner without informing the Ministry of External Affairs.”

Taking to X handle, the CM wrote on Friday, “Following the meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Md Abdul Basit (2014-17), the Hon’ble MP began raising parliamentary questions that had the potential to extract confidential information related to India’s nuclear programme. Given the sensitive nature of these inquiries, the timing becomes particularly significant, raising serious concerns about the intent and broader implications behind such questions.”

The CM also claimed that following the central government’s adverse view on the then Pak High Commissioner Abdul Basit, Gogoi stopped asking defence-related questions in Lok Sabha. Sarma mentioned in the X post, “Interestingly after India started taking a grim view of Abdul Basit’s conduct, the Hon’ble MP’s interest in defence and nuclear affairs saw a notable decline—a pattern that warrants closer scrutiny.”

Chief Minister Sharma earlier said for Gaurav Gogoi, “Post-Pakistan High Commission Meeting: Defence and Security Questions Raised in Parliament. The 26/11 Mumbai attacks exposed critical vulnerabilities in India’s coastal security. In this context, Question No. 2, raised by the Hon’ble MP, specifically sought detailed information on coastal radar stations, including their specifications and costs.”

He posed a series of questions in his post, “Why would an MP from Assam—a landlocked state—seek classified details on coastal radar systems? What was the necessity of putting such sensitive information in the public domain? Why was this inquiry made shortly after the MP’s meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner?”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.